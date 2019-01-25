The Spanish Princess Trailer: Honestly, Don’t Even Bother Fastening Your Bodice

Starz’s The Spanish Princess drops this spring, and from the looks of the show’s trailer, they know exactly what you Outlander fans want from a historical drama. Based on author Philippa Gregory’s The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse, this show has got it all. Palace intrigue! Untimely death! A shirtless, ripped King Henry VIII, who introduces himself as Harry! Charlotte Hope stars as the titular royal Catherine of Aragon, who must successfully woo her brother-in-law (oh, and navigate a nest of political vipers) to become the Queen of England following the demise of her husband Arthur, Prince of Wales. Does Catherine earn the crown? Since the show is about events that took place 500 years ago, you probably already know, but as the trailer makes clear, it’s really all about the (shirtless, ripped) journey anyway.