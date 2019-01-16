Steve Carell and Greg Daniels Reuniting for Space Force Comedy at Netflix

Steve Carell. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If you’re an Office fan who has long hoped for Steve Carell to return to his TV-comedy roots, we’ve got some very good news: It’s happening.

Netflix announced today that Carell has reunited with Greg Daniels (King of the Hill, The Office, Parks and Recreation) for a workplace comedy at the streaming network titled Space Force. The series — which Carell co-created, executive produces, and will star in — centers on “the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services … Space Force.” (It’s unclear if the concept is a riff on the Trump plan, or if it’s just a coincidence.) Howard Klein and Daniels, who both served as executive producers on the U.S. Office series, are also credited as executive producers on the show, and Daniels will serve as showrunner.

Space Force isn’t the only TV-comedy role Carell has in the works. Last year he also signed on to play an anchorman in Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming morning-news-show dramedy at Apple starring Jennifer Aniston.

Netflix hasn’t yet announced a premiere date or episode count for Space Force, but it did drop a teaser today to tide you over:

From the guys that brought you The Office. Welcome to Space Force. pic.twitter.com/cbPnDCVfCp — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 16, 2019