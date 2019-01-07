Steven Soderbergh. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP/Getty Images

While you were watching The Romanoffs and Billions this year, so was Steven Soderbergh. The filmmaker shared a day-by-day breakdown of his media consumption in 2018 — including books, plays, movies, TV shows, and even shorts — and as you’d suspect, the man of many entertainment hats has pretty good and varied taste. Soderbergh stayed current with last year’s cultural slate, taking in movies like A Star Is Born and Cold War (and his own movie, Unsane, on January 21), but also made time for classics like The Apartment and Lawrence of Arabia and some good old Team USA spirit with the Winter Olympics. (That’s basically all he watched for five straight days at the end of February.) Most importantly, though, he watched All About Eve twice, a whole lot of Below Deck, and only seems to have made one appointment with HBO’s Succession. Clearly, he’s more of a Billions guy.