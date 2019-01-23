Suits Will Finally Be Retired After Season 9

Photo: USA Network/Ian Watson/USA Network

It’s the end of an era on USA Network, which confirmed today that Suits will indeed get a ninth season, and according to The Hollywood Reporter it will be the show’s last. Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, bowed out after the seventh season, and as you might have heard, Meghan Markle won’t be returning as a result of her marrying a British prince and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. But Gabriel Macht as Harvey will hold down the fort all the way through the final season’s 10-episode run, which is scheduled to air sometime later this year. (The second half of season eight still has to wrap up, and will begin airing on January 23.) And even though this marks the end of USA’s breezy “Blue Skies” programming, don’t worry, Suits hive. The spinoff starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, called Pearson, is on the horizon, and it’s being lead by Suits creator Aaron Korsh.