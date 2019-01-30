The Faces of Sundance 2019

Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jessica Williams, Corporate Animals and 2 Dope Queens.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Ed Helms, Corporate Animals.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Patrick Brice, Corporate Animals.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Phoebe Robinson, 2 Dope Queens.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer, Luce.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jon Hamm
, The Report.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Maura Tierney, The Report.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Annette Bening, The Report.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Karan Soni, Miracle Workers and Corporate Animals.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Amy Ryan, Late Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Zach Galifianakis, The Sunlit Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alex Sharp, The Sunlit Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Author Rebecca Dinerstein, The Sunlit Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Pete Davidson, Big Time Adolescence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Machine Gun Kelly, Big Time Adolescence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Emily Arlook, Big Time Adolescence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Lena Headey, Fighting With My Family.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Beck Bennett, Greener Grass.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Ray Romano
, Paddleton
.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
India Eisley, I Am the Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Michael Tyburski, The Sound of Silence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jim Gaffigan, Them That Follow and From the Light.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alice Englert, Them That Follow.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Walton Goggins, Them That Follow.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
David Arquette, Mope.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Richard Kind, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Babak Anvari, Wounds.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alex Gibney, The Inventor.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Haley Joel Osment, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Griffin Gluck, Big Time Adolescence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Jason Orley, Big Time Adolescence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jon Cryer, Big Time Adolescence.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Natalia Dyer, Velvet Buzzsaw.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rene Russo, Velvet Buzzsaw.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Dan Gilroy, Velvet Buzzsaw.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Composer Marco Beltrami, Velvet Buzzsaw and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer-director Minhal Baig, Hala.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Gabriel Luna, Hala.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Geraldine Viswanathan, Hala.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Anna Chlumsky, Hala.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Azad Khan, Hala.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jennifer Kent, The Nightingale.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Lil Rel Howery
, Brittany Runs a Marathon
.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jillian Bell, Brittany Runs a Marathon.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alexander England, Little Monsters.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Abe Forsythe, Little Monsters.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Josh Gad, Little Monsters.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Charlie Whitley, Little Monsters.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Diesel La Torraca, Little Monsters.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Julianne Nicholson, Monos.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Alejandro Landes, Monos.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Deiby Rueda, Monos.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Moisés Arias, Monos.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sofia Buenaventura, Monos.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kelvin Harrison Jr., The Wolf Hour and Luce.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Julius Onah, Luce.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tim Roth, Luce.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rashid Johnson, Native Son.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kiki Layne, Native Son.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nick Robinson, Native Son.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sanaa Lathan, Native Son.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Suzan-Lori Parks, Native Son.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Noah Schnapp, Abe.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Fernando Grostein Andrade, Abe.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
John Lithgow, The Tomorrow Man.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Noble Jones, The Tomorrow Man.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Blythe Danner, The Tomorrow Man.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Florence Pugh, Fighting With My Family.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jack Lowden, Fighting With My Family.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nick Frost, Fighting With My Family.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis), Fighting With My Family.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Stephen Merchant, Fighting With My Family.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Riley Keough, The Lodge.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Richard Armitage, The Lodge.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Michaela Watkins, Brittany Runs a Marathon.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Paul Downs Colaizzo, Brittany Runs a Marathon.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brittany Runs a Marathon.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kyra Sedgwick, Girls Weekend.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Ali Liebegott, Girls Weekend.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Meredith Bagby, Girls Weekend.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Valerie Stadler, Girls Weekend.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Alex Buono, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Paula Pell, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Bobbi Salvor Menuez, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Chloe Levine, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Dana Aliya Levinson, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jac Bernhard, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Leo Sheng, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Maxton Miles Baeza, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Rhys Ernst, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nicholas Alexander, Adam.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Alistair Banks Griffin, The Wolf Hour.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Byron Bowers, Honey Boy.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Clifton Collins Jr., Honey Boy.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Andre Hyland, The Death Of Dick Long.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Michael Abbott Jr., The Death of Dick Long.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Daniel Scheinert, The Death Of Dick Long.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Virginia Newcomb, The Death of Dick Long.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Atheena Frizzell, Light From Light.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Josh Wiggins, Light From Light.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Paul Harrill, Light From Light.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Marin Ireland, Light From Light.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Directors Britt Poultonand Dan Madison Savage, Them That Follow.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kaitlyn Dever, Them That Follow.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Lewis Pullman, Them That Follow.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Thomas Mann, Them That Follow.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Chris Wallace, Mike Wallace Is Here.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Christine Woods, Imaginary Order.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Debra Eisenstadt, Imaginary Order.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kate Alberts, Imaginary Order.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Max Burkholder, Imaginary Order.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Wendi McLendon-Covey, Imaginary Order.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sam Richardson, Bootstrapped.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Dave Hill, Bootstrapped.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Maribeth Monroe, Bootstrapped.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Stephanie Laing, Bootstrapped.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Jocelyn DeBoer, Greener Grass.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Mary Holland, Greener Grass
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Emma Jane Unsworth, Animals.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Holliday Grainger, Animals.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Sophie Hyde, Animals.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Erika Cheung, The Inventor.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Author John Carreyrou, The Inventor.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tyler Shultz, The Inventor.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Lucas Heyne, Mope.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kelly Sry, Mope.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Max Adler, Mope.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Mope.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Liana Liberato, To the Stars.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Tonya Cornelisse, Mope.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Kara Hayward, To the Stars.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Martha Stephens, To the Stars.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Paul Walter Hauser, Late Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Reid Scott, Late Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Nisha Ganatra, Late Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Director Rick Alverson, The Mountain.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Ryan White, Ask Dr. Ruth.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Scott Z. Burns, The Report.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Sam Sheridan, I Am the Night.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Writer Simon Rich, Miracle Workers.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, The Lodge.
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture
Photo: Ryan Pfluger for Vulture