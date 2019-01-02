The era of the Taylor Swift Fourth of July party is over unfortunately, but like a phoenix rising from its ashes, the era of the Taylor Swift New Year’s Eve party has begun. To kick off 2019, Swift again gathered a coterie of famous-but-not-quite-as-famous-as-her friends, and asked them to dress up as their childhood idols. Swift dressed up as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, Blake Lively was The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy, Gigi Hadid was Mary Poppins, and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was just plugging his Aviation gin. (Promotion — it never stops!) We are all older and wiser, and this party went without a professional shoot.

Absent, as always, was Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. What could he have dressed up as? “This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes,” she captioned. “Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗”