Ted Dansen Gets an Entourage of Furloughed Government Employees

In case you didn’t know, American hero Jimmy Kimmel has been dedicating his show each night to helping furloughed government employees find work. Not big career moves, mind you, but you could say he’s helping them enter the gig economy. On Wednesday night’s show, he helped one such married couple save their family vacation before assigning them to be Ted Dansen’s entourage. Dansen has never had an entourage, you see, and luckily two people is the absolutely minimum number of people you need following you around and agreeing with everything you say in order to qualify as an entourage. It’s a win-win-win-but-the-government-is-still-shut-down.

