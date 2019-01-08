Watch The Bachelor’s Fake-Accent Girl Tell Colton the Truth in Deleted Scene

Bri, Bachelor Nation’s careful scammer, got Bachelor viewers into a delighted tizzy even before the show premiered last night, thanks to the show’s social-media accounts teasing her ingenious plan to make Colton Underwood remember her: The 24-year-old model pretended to have an Australian accent, choosing her words carefully to stop short of saying she was an Aussie. (Again, a careful scammer!) Fans watching the season premiere were sadly deprived of the actual moment when she admitted to Underwood that it was all a cheeky ruse — either way, we know Underwood liked it because she got a rose in the end — but the network was nice enough to release this deleted scene to show us all what went down. “It’s definitely fun. I like to show a lighthearted side of me,” she explained. “Australian Bri comes in and out.” It’s definitely funnier than the girl who used a Cinderella carriage to arrive, that’s for sure.

