Unpacking The Bachelor’s Pageant Feud

First Miss USA, now The Bachelor. Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Only a Bachelor virgin might be unaware that the show’s producers are some of the pettiest and most virtuosic in showbiz, but even by those high standards they still managed to outdo themselves for Colton Underwood’s current season. These conniving geniuses didn’t even wait to stir up some fresh beef in the mansion, instead outsourcing it to the drama farm that is the Miss USA pageant.

This season’s made-for-TV Miss Congeniality situation was born thanks to dueling contestants Hannah B. and Caelynn, who previously competed against each other as Miss Alabama and Miss North Carolina, respectively, at last year’s Miss USA pageant. (Caelynn finished runner-up; Hannah B. didn’t make it to the final round.) Competitive sparks flew when the two seemed genuinely surprised to see each other in last week’s premiere, but in a talking-head interview in this week’s episode, Caelynn expounded on their backstory — and the cliché “sore loser” narrative seems pretty relevant.

“We’re not necessarily the best of friends. We were roommates at Miss USA. We were super close, and then she wasn’t happy that I was first runner-up. She was mad that she didn’t place, for sure. There were a lot of hurt feelings,” Caelynn recalled. “With Hannah, there’s a façade and then it starts to crumble. Hannah kind of snapped; she flipped a switch. I was like, Wow, this is a whole new Hannah. Being in this environment, it’s pretty similar. I have no doubt that switch will be flipped soon. It happened pretty quickly.”

While Caelynn doesn’t appear especially bitter about their friendship’s demise — dare we say, she seems mostly indifferent — Hannah B. sure does, as she went on a conspiratorial whisper-rant with her namesake, Hannah G., about how she just can’t believe this bitch is back in her life: “It’s just so funny because there’s not one person in the world that I have a problem with, except her. It totally scares me for Colton … she’s fake.”

Like any good trained pageant contestant, neither woman has publicly shit-talked the other since Caelynn’s near-victory — they had to see each other quite a bit in the months that followed Miss USA, owing to all those requisite philanthropic commitments — but their non-deleted Instagram accounts, now relics of their friendship, speak to a simpler time, when they would don silky sashes and glittery crowns in broad daylight just for the hell of it. Because why not!

What they both have talked about, though, are their respective roads to the crown. Hannah B. participated in Miss Alabama for five consequent years before achieving her win — she failed to qualify for a top 15 placement four years in a row, and nearly quit the pageant circuit before the victory. (Alabama allows repeat contestants.) “It was kind of discouraging,” she told the Alabama News Center last year. “People always have an opinion about what you do, what you say, how you walk, how you dress. I took the wrong outlook on what pageantry should be. I thought my self-worth was through recognition.” Caelynn, meanwhile, is a Virginia native who jumped ship to live in North Carolina after college, and found herself competing for the crown so she could be a voice for sexual-assault survivors (she was sexually assaulted as a sophomore in college), or “the people who feel their voices can’t be heard or haven’t been heard.”

Alas, we still don’t know precisely what transpired behind the scenes that culminated in their pageant breaking point, but this is The Bachelor, after all. They might be put on one of those fateful two-on-one dates that forces them to talk about it. They could just chat at a cocktail party and reconcile, much to the chagrin of the producers. Maybe Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers from Nebraska, will be a special guest and piss both of them off. Who knows!