The Best Show’s Tom Scharpling Is Writing a Memoir

Good news for fans of The Best Show: Tom Scharpling has a memoir in the works. The comedian and longtime radio host turned podcast host announced today that the book, titled It Never Ends, will be published by Garrett McGrath at Abrams Press and hit bookstores sometime in spring 2021. The memoir is described as a “humorous, harrowing, and previously untold story of his battles with mental health and professional tribulations, featuring tales like trying out for the New Monkees, discovering his fear of Ferris wheels, and how Billy Joel sucks.”

“Well well well, look what is going to happen,” Scharpling said on Twitter about the news. “Very excited about this opportunity. As of today every other author is my competition!” Let the countdown to 2021 begin!