The Big Bang Theory Cast Just Wants That Damn Elevator Fixed, Already

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

We’re pretty sure the Pasadena Housing Department would dramatically fine a super after more than a decade of a unserviceable elevator in a rental building, but hey, who are we to stand in the way of some silly TV magic, baby! One of the longest ongoing Big Bang Theory jokes has been the perpetually-taped-off elevator in Penny, Leonard, and Sheldon’s apartment, so much so we even got a backstory as to how exactly it became broken. (Spoiler alert: Their fault!) Well, when asked by EW about how they want to see their show end in a few months, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco are in total agreement. The gang’s least-favorite transportation device needs to be fixed, or else. “The elevator, definitely. That’s one of my wishes for the final episode,” Parsons said. “The elevator gets fixed, at least for a minute, and then we all get stuck in it.” Added Cuoco: “It would be a great show ending for me!” That, or we can finally learn Penny’s last name. Tough call.