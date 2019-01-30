one grand books

Tony McNamara’s 10 Favorite Books

By
Photo: Vulture

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they’d take to a desert island, and they’ve shared the results with Vulture. Below is The Favourite screenplay writer Tony McNamara’s list.

<em>Something Happened</em> by Joseph Heller
Something Happened by Joseph Heller
$18 at One Grand Books

I read this when I was 21 and was knocked out by the darkness of the satire and the incredible comic rhythms created. Bob Slocum is scared of everything. A book about being destroyed by your own fears, and the inability to confront them.

$18 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>The Fat Man in History</em> by Peter Carey
The Fat Man in History by Peter Carey
$15 at One Grand Books

A fellow Australian. Before he won all those Bookers, he wrote these fantastic, slightly surreal short stories.

$15 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>A Thousand Mornings</em> by Mary Oliver
A Thousand Mornings by Mary Oliver
$17 at One Grand Books

My wife used to read Oliver’s poems about nature all the time, and finally moved to the country and out of the city, largely because of them. Rest in Peace.

$17 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>The First Bad Man</em> by Miranda July
The First Bad Man by Miranda July
$17 at One Grand Books

July’s just an amazing and unique contemporary voice. A true original artist.

$17 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>The White Album</em> by Joan Didion
The White Album by Joan Didion
$15 at One Grand Books

Such a brilliant stylist. I read this book every couple of years because it’s so evocative of time, people, and a place.

$15 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>The Kitchen Diaries</em> by Nigel Slater
The Kitchen Diaries by Nigel Slater
$40 at One Grand Books

The best cooking writer around. My daughter and I resolved to cook every recipe for the year, but managed just two delicious weeks before going back to just reading it.

$40 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>The Big Short</em> by Michael Lewis
The Big Short by Michael Lewis
$16 at One Grand Books

I worked very, very briefly in the money market, and continue to be fascinated by the amoral shuffling of money that has real consequences in ordinary people’s lives, and very little consequences to the people doing it. Michael Lewis is brilliant at making things accessible.

$16 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>Crime and Punishment</em> by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
$18 at One Grand Books

I love Russian novels. So I had to pick one. And a short one is always good.

$18 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>Money</em> by Martin Amis
Money by Martin Amis
$17 at One Grand Books

John Self is a great character — a pornographer, drug addict, narcissist, and somehow deeply compelling. The writing is fast, funny, and furious.

$17 at One Grand Books
Buy
<em>The Man Who Loved Children</em> by Christina Stead
The Man Who Loved Children by Christina Stead
$22 at One Grand Books

Great Australian author Stead wrote this brilliant novel about the Pollits family, and set it in the USA at the behest of her agent. Jonathan Franzen said it best when he said that it “makes Revolutionary Road look like Everybody Loves Raymond.”

$22 at One Grand Books
Buy

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Tony McNamara’s 10 Favorite Books