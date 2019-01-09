Afterlife salvation is real, and it has an incredibly intricate mail depot. Vulture is happy to share this exclusive clip from The Good Place’s upcoming episode on Thursday, which immediately starts off after Team Cockroach escapes that kinky accounting department: They’re now actually, legitimately, really in some part of the Good Place, and it’s all because of one of their senses going into overdrive. “When I was researching my fake neighborhood, I learned about this,” Michael helpfully advises his pals. “The Good Place smells like whatever makes you happiest.” Hmm, we bet you can guess whose smells are “absolute moral truth” and “a curtain closing between first class and economy.” Oh, and chlorine, just a whole lot of chlorine.

Related