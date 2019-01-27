You’ll Need Great Vision to Spot The Good Place Showrunner’s Favorite Easter Egg

Photo: Colleen Hayes/NBC

One of the joys of The Good Place is its non-stop mix of hidden jokes, puns, and Easter eggs hidden throughout every episode, so much so that showrunner Mike Schur has incorporated call-backs to his previous feel-good sitcom, Parks and Recreation, just for the hell of it. It’s sometimes easy to spot the obvious jokes, thanks to, say, big letters on a menu at the infamous Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet, but going down from Ariel 10 to Helvetica 6 is a little harder for some viewers’ peepers. So now, thanks to Schur getting sentimental about the end of the show’s third season, he revealed on Twitter his favorite Easter egg of the year — and as it involved very, very, very small typeface on-screen, Schur blew it up as much as he could in a photo. Go on, take a peak at those silly captions.

This is the prop I mention on The Good Place podcast today, with the captions along the left hand side — my favorite Easter egg of the season. pic.twitter.com/O8jiMm8JKm — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 25, 2019

Mystery celeb! Who is this now? No one knows who this is! Is she that woman up there? Who’s to say that’s not an actual Us Weekly cover.