Showtime Is Making an L Word Sequel Series

Showtime takes the L. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The L Word will officially L another day. At a Television Critics Association panel today, Showtime announced that it has picked up The L Word sequel series. The series will reunite the original’s stars Jennifer Beals (Bette), Katherine Moennig (Shane), and Leisha Hailey (Alice), who are all also executive producing, “alongside a new generation of self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.” Newcomer Marja-Lewis Ryan will showrun the series and also executive produce with original creator Ilene Chaiken. “Marja has brought her unique and contemporary vision to The L Word and blended it beautifully into the fabric of Ilene’s groundbreaking series,” Showtime president Gary Levine said. “This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version will do that and more in 2019.”

The series originally premiered on Showtime in 2004 and ran for six seasons. Other cast members, including Sarah Shahi (Carmen), Pam Grier (Kit), Laurel Holloman (Tina), and even Erin Daniels (Dana) and Mia Kirshner (Jenny), reportedly may return for the sequel — though in some cases that may require a little retconning. The first season of The L Word revival will contain eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere before the end of the year. Now, are they gonna do a new theme song, or just embrace the incredibly-early-2000s original?