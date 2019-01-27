The Ladies of SNL Shine in These Bachelor Parodies

Every version of Saturday Night Live’s “___ Hunk” sketches are a joy to view. The ladies of SNL get to be the trash monsters we always hoped they could be, and the implicit racism of The Bachelor is usually poked at least once. This time, James McAvoy does his best attempt at a cornfaced midwesterner enduring a parade of wavy-haired miscreants as the “Virgin Hunk.” Aidy Bryant always brings an unhinged energy to her characters, like the blonde who can’t stop crying in “Farm Hunk.”

Leslie Jones makes a joke near the end of “Farm Hunk” acknowledging that black girls haven’t made it very far historically on The Bachelor. And when they tried for diversity, they somehow made it worse. Rachel Lindsay’s hunks were a notorious batch of red flags, as this cut-for-time sketch shows.

There are more women named Lauren on these shows then there are women with short hair, as demonstrated in “Car Hunk.” Jessica Chastain’s baby voice is truly bone-chilling.

Car hunk may be so bland that the woman he’s with doesn’t even notice he’s Luke Null for a hot minute, but even he isn’t as bland as Taran Killam’s “Bland Man.” He says answers every “I like this” with a “me too” so even and monotonous that you’re half-convinced he’s a robot.

Finally I want to draw attention to the gowns. THE GOWNS! The women on The Bachelorette have to provide their own wardrobes, and often share clothes so that new looks can be cobbled together. But SNL has the best costume and makeup crews in the biz, and when the script demands gowns and abrupt ombrés, they get gowns and abrupt ombrés.