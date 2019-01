Jose Andres is doing the most on late-night. Earlier this week, he was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bigging up the cuisine of Puerto Rico, and now he’s collaborating with Stephen Colbert to bring food to furloughed workers. Andres has set up a kitchen in DC for workers who aren’t getting paid, and Colbert is selling mugs with a dumb saying on them. Portions of proceeds for every “Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Paycheck” mug will go to Andres’ World Central Kitchen.

