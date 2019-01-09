Who Are the Thirsty Celebs on The Masked Singer? An Investigation

(Probably) pictured: Tori Spelling, Rumer Willis, Donny Osmond. Photo: Michael Becker/FOX

If you’ve turned on your TV in the past week, there’s a high probability that you’ve heard of The Masked Singer. A remake of the popular South Korean show, King of Mask Singer, it’s like if The Voice went on a dystopian party cruise with Yo Gabba Gabba and an episode of E! True Hollywood Story. Or, as Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk so aptly described the experience: “What if Gritty walked out on a soundstage made to look like an arena concert, belted out Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me,’ was described as ‘a professional’ by Jenny McCarthy, took off his head to reveal he was Joey Fatone, and the entire experience felt three clicks away from an episode of Black Mirror?” Well, more than 9 million people watched this nightmare show’s premiere episode, according to Nielsen. Nine million people who are now dying to figure out which celebs are under these elaborate masks. (But let’s be real, they’re more like costumes.)

The premiere had our first slew of masked singers give their clues and do their thing: Deer, Lion, Monster, Peacock, and Unicorn. (Also, Hippo, who was sent home and revealed to be NFL player Antonio Brown.) On this week’s episode, we’ll hear the rest: Alien, Bee, Pineapple, Poodle, Rabbit, and Raven. Each contestant gives a few clues about themselves before they perform, complete with completely intentionally hilarious voice-changing filter, and the show provides scant details like height, gender, and commentary from our slate of four useless judges.

Using my own expert judgement and the assistance of thousands of skimmed YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram comments, here are the most likely celebs hiding behind those wacky looks. Is this show about singing? No. Is it about the process of elimination based on the most likely type of celebrities who would agree to appear on a reality show like this? Yes.

The Deer is … Terry Bradshaw?

Here’s what we know about the Deer. He’s six-foot-three, “incredibly competitive,” and considers himself a singer but is “not sure everyone’s going to agree with that.” He says: “I’ve been knocked down many times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get back up and get back in the saddle.” And another suggestive quote would be: “Ravens, beware.” There’s also a slight southern accent to his highly altered speaking voice.

Why it could be Terry Bradshaw: He played on the Steelers, he loves horses, and he’s won four Super Bowls (something mentioned by the show’s marketing). The Steelers famously hate the Ravens. He’s the right height and, as a YouTube commenter observes, he “didn’t move to much during the performance bc he’s old” which is true. (He’s 70!) Plus, Terry had a singing career back in the day, releasing five country albums. Here’s Terry singing Glen Campbell in 1976, and here he is singing with the Isaacs in 2016.

Why it may not be Terry Bradshaw: His present-day voice doesn’t exactly match up, but that might because the songs are different genres.

Odds: Very high.

Other possibilities: Peyton Manning, Eric Decker, Von Miller, Ben Roethlisberger, Tim Tebow.

The Lion is … Rumer Willis?

Here’s what we know about the Lion. She’s five-foot-six and says that some might she’s “Hollywood royalty.” She’s stepping away from her pride to “sing my heart out,” adding, “in my pride, there are lots of women.”

Why it could be Rumer Willis: She’s on Empire right now, she’s already won Dancing With the Stars, and, yes, she sings. She’s the right height and she’s Hollywood royalty: the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Plus, she’s part of an all-female “pride” with two sisters, Scout and Tallulah Belle. She’s a Leo and at one point had a huge lion tattoo on her shoulder. (She got rid of it last year.)

Why it may not Rumer Willis: Every clue lines up; it’s probably her.

Odds: Very high.

Other possibilities: Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Dinah Jane.

The Monster is … T-Pain?

Here’s what we know about the Monster. He’s five-foot-eight and is here to “rewrite” his mixtape, to prove that he’s more than just “puff and fluff.” He says: “I was at the top of my game, but the game turned on me. So I retreated into my cave and took a break from the public eye.” After he’s asked if he’s a “professional singer,” he says: “Not to everyone.”

Why it could be T-Pain: Aside from the fact that they sound exactly alike? Seriously, watch his viral Tiny Desk performance from 2014. Here he is singing the national anthem. He was at the top of his game in the mid-2000s, known for his use of auto-tune, so some people didn’t see him as a “real” singer.

Why it may not be T-Pain: This is another where every clue just lines up. Plus, his voice (even without auto-tune) is pretty unmistakable.

Odds: Very high. It’s the redemption story that T-Pain has been desperately seeking for years.

Other possibilities: Jamie Foxx, Wanya Morris, Seal, Wayne Brady, Cee-Lo Green.

The Peacock is … Donny Osmond?

Here’s what we know about the Peacock. He’s five-foot-nine and started in show business as a kid. “Putting on a show is in my DNA,” he says. And follows that with: “It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster me on her wall.” Plus, he claims to be best buds with Michael Jackson. Finally, “I have never been mauled by a tiger, but I have been part of a magic act.”

Why it could be Donny Osmond: Vegas references galore, plus when he pets the small dog statue in his intro package, it’s likely referring to Osmond’s “Puppy Love” in 1972. He was a teen heartthrob, so posters of his face lined many bedroom walls. Osmond and Michael Jackson were pals, and the peacock could be a reference to Osmond’s run as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Broadway. Also his favorite color, claims one YouTube commenter, is purple.

Why it may not be Donny Osmond: Vegas is full of has-beens looking for comebacks.

Odds: Very high. What other teen idols associate so closely with the glitz and magic (tricks) of Vegas?

Other possibilities: David Hasselhoff, Alfonso Ribeiro.

The Unicorn is … Tori Spelling?

Here’s what we know about the unicorn. She’s five-foot-six, born and raised in Beverly Hills. She had a difficult childhood and always wanted to sing, but someone she admired told her she was “tone deaf.” One of her nicknames is “Bird” and when she’s singing, Robin Thicke says, “She doesn’t sound like a trained singer.” Very nice of you, dude.

Why it could be Tori Spelling: She sure was born in Beverly Hills, the daughter of producer Aaron Spelling and socialite Candy Spelling. Her childhood wasn’t great (just read one of her three books) and thanks to her dad, she appeared on many of his TV shows, including 90210. She definitely has thought of herself as a singer. (Donna Martin graduates!) Bonus fact: “Bird” in Japanese is pronounced “tori.”

Why it may not be Tori Spelling: She sounds better in these clips than the Unicorn did on the Masked Singer stage, but “Fight Song” is definitely out of this singer’s range. Sorry.

Odds: Very high. I can’t imagine a more likely place for Tori Spelling to show up than on a reality show.

Other possibilities: Paris Hilton, Erika Jayne, Nicole Richie.