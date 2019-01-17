The Revolution Will Begin at Newark Airport

We’re very close to hitting a full month of the government being shut down, and nowhere is the pain felt more than in the homes of all those going without pay. And, of course, on late night shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where, as Stephen himself pointed out in his Wednesday night monologue, he’s “running out of jokes about it.” But when will it all finally end? Well, probably, not until you’re so fed up with the TSA lines at Newark Airport that you finally agree to take to the streets with a flag. So, maybe another week?