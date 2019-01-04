The Saga of Elon Musk & Azealia Banks Is Far From Over

Photo: Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images

Elon Musk is being sued by his own investors, and like the pro she is, Azealia Banks has managed to make it all about her. Remember when Musk tweeted that he wanted to take Tesla private, and that funding was secured? Investors hated that. They hated it so much, in fact, that they are now suing Musk for market manipulation. The investors’ lawyers have tried to subpoena Bank, Grimes, and three media outlets that interviewed either Banks or Musk at the time: the New York Times, Gizmodo and Business Insider. Musk’s lawyer Dean Kristy claim that these subpoenas are “really more of an effort to sensationalize these proceedings than a legitimate attempt to preserve evidence,” per The Guardian. Kristy filed a motion which characterized Banks as a less-than-credible witness. And that’s where Kristy fucked up, because now Banks is coming for him. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Banks quoted Kristy’s statement and said “they are STILL slighting me like I don’t have plenty more dirt to spill on Elon.”

Kristy’s filing to the court today said Banks “has a history of making bold and sometimes unverified claims,” including the time she said Russell Crowe spit on her, and that Twitter’s Jack sent her his beard hairs to create an amulet that would keep him safe from ISIS. Thing is, both of those happened. “I may be a lot of things but a liar is not one of them,” Banks wrote. Which implies that she’s not lying when she says she has more dirt on Elon’s acid-fueled freakout last year. “Elon will learn very soon who is more powerful of us two.”