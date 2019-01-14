In the 1970s, Ted Bundy sexually assaulted and murdered at least 30 women in multiple states, and finally confessed in detail to his crimes in the days leading up to his execution in 1989. In the upcoming Netflix docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, director Joe Berlinger reveals never-before-heard interviews with Bundy and ties them together with new interviews and archive footage. The four-part program starts streaming on January 24, and you can watch the first trailer above.