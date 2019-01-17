If you’re a fan of Lauren Lapkus, the Good Neighbor guys, and threesomes, then the upcoming comedy The Unicorn was made just for you. Directed by Robert Schwartzman and co-written by Rutherford, Kirk C. Johnson, and Will Elliott, the film centers on Rutherford and Lapkus as an engaged couple “whose eyes are opened when they visit Malory’s free-spirited parents on the occasion of the latter’s 25th anniversary.” Said eye-opening experience, according to the trailer, apparently involves finding a woman to have a threesome with them, but beware — according to the log line, “this fun and innocent new experience takes an intense turn, exposing deeper relationship problems and threatening their future together.”

Rutherford’s fellow Good Neighbor and SNL collaborators Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney also show up in the comedy along with Lucy Hale, Dree Hemingway, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Maya Kazan, John Kapelos, and Beverly D’Angelo. The movie heads to theaters on February 1, followed by a digital and on-demand release on February 5.