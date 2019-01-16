Anne Hathaway Ascends to Grand High Witch for the Witches Remake

Anne Hathaway. Photo: John Lamparski /Getty Images

In last year’s Ocean’s 8, Anne Hathaway made a whole meal out of simply touching her neck while looking in a mirror. Now she’s going to play an evil, ultrapowerful witch with a whole fake face she can take off. Variety reports that Hathaway has been cast as the iconic Grand High Witch in the new adaptation of The Witches from director Robert Zemeckis, and only the sky is the limit for the potential camp of this role. Anjelica Huston famously created the character for screen in the 1990 movie of the same name, but sources tell the trade that this new film will be truer to the source material, a Roald Dahl novel, than its movie predecessor. Zemeckis is writing the script, and he will produce with his business partner Jack Rapke, as well as Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro.