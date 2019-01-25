You Loved the Detective Pikachu Trailer So Much, a Sequel Is Already in the Works

Photo: Warner Bros.

Hollywood heard how much you loved the Detective Pikachu trailer, saw that you’ve been putting the movie on your most anticipated of 2019 lists, and now is giving you more of what you crave. So even though the movie doesn’t premiere until May 10 a sequel is already being developed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oren Uziel — whose screenwriting credits include 22 Jump Street, Sonic The Hedgehog, and The Cloverfield Paradox — is getting to work on a script, but obviously there are no story details disclosed yet. And really, Detective Pika2 (free title suggestion) could be about basically anything as long as the precious pokémon is still wearing that tiny Sherlock Holmes and solving mysteries with his sympathetic human buddies.