Tiffany Haddish Regrets Her Very Rough New Year’s Eve Set

Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish may have settled on her New Year’s resolution in a very public way. After posting an Instagram video in which she talked about partying until 7am the night before, Haddish went on stage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami and seemed to forget a lot of her material. According to Deadline, lots of fans walked out of the show in frustration, as Haddish lamented that “this is gonna be on TMZ or whatever like ‘Tiffany Haddish Ate a Bag of Dicks on New Year’s Eve!’” Shortly afterwards the Night School star copped to the sub-par performance in a tweet.

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

Luckily, several fellow entertainers spoke up in her defense on Twitter, noting that bombing is pretty normal. We just don’t usually get to see it happen on camera.

Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You’ll shine more in 2019 — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) January 1, 2019

Cameras blow everything out of proportion. Having a bad set is part of being a comic. You’re dope :) — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) January 1, 2019

Happens to the best of us! You’re the shit! ❤️❤️❤️ — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) January 2, 2019

To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as fuck! I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then... GOOD NIGHT — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) January 1, 2019

I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs.



You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019

So, Tiffany Haddish will probably be fine, at least compared to all the people who did embarrassing things on New Year’s Eve who don’t have Chrissie Teigen and two Wayans brothers defending them.