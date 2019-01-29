Tig Notaro Really Wants to Play Tom Cruise’s Sister

During her appearance on last night’s Conan, comedian Tig Notaro chatted with O’Brien about her recent career swerve from her canceled Amazon series One Mississippi to her guest role in Star Trek: Discovery. Now that Notaro has some experience doing stunts and working alongside explosions, she feels more than ready to take on the role she was born to play: Tom Cruise’s sister. “I feel like by the time Tom hears about me and wants to work together that I will be able to do my own stunts,” Notaro says. “‘Cause I know he jumps from helicopters and climbs up buildings, and at this point I’m still just jumping onto a mattress.” Get to work, Notaro, because we want Tig and Tom to be on the big screen ASAP.

