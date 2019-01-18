A Ragtag of Oddballs Show Up in the At Home With Amy Sedaris Trailer

Amy Sedaris returns to TruTV next month with a new season of her series At Home With Amy Sedaris, and we’ve got the first trailer right here. The second season features a ton of new and returning guest stars, including Justin Theroux, Ana Gasteyer, Cole Escola, Susan Sarandon, Fred Armisen, Matthew Broderick, Rose Byrne, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Shannon, John Early, David Pasquesi, and Ana Fabrega, and some topics Sedaris will cover over the next ten episodes include “how to entertain teenagers, game nights, caring for the ill, and makeovers.” If you aren’t familiar with the show, Sedaris offers you this: “Think of this show as a delicious Emmy-nominated poundcake.” Plus, Richard Kind in a bear suit!

Watch the new trailer above, and catch the rest when Sedaris and her lovable band of weirdos return to TruTV Tuesday, February 19, at 10 p.m.