Issa Rae Is Whipping Regina Hall’s Ass in the Little Trailer

Regina Hall is about to learn a vital lesson: Be good to people in this life lest you end up trapped in a tween version of yourself. That’s the plot of Little, in which Hall plays a tyrannical tech company CEO named Jordan Sanders who relentlessly torments her assistant, April (Issa Rae), until karmic justice and a seemingly magical child transform her back into her younger self (played by Marsai Martin). Little is directed by Tina Gordon and written by Gordon and Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver, and apparently the idea for the story came from Martin. Her influence! Little arrives in theaters on April 12.

