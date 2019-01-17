With Bill Hader on Barry, Documentary Now! is changing its format a bit this season, and bringing on many, many great guest stars. IFC has released the trailer for the documentary parody’s third season (or as host Helen Mirren calls it, its 52nd) premiering on February 20, offering glimpses at an array of stars that includes Fred Armisen, Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Connie Chung, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Taran Killam, Bobby Moynihan, and Paula Pell. Mulaney and Goldsberry star in the show’s very-specific parody of the making of the Company cast album, while Cate Blanchett and her cheekbones play a severe Marina Abramović-esque performing artist.

