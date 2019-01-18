The PEN15 Trailer Will Dredge Up All Your Crusty Teenage Hormones

TRL countdowns, a dial-up connection to AOL, crushes on prepubescent boys, and if you’re lucky, a telephone in your bedroom — these are just some of the hallmarks for many women who had the lucky honor of starting their teenage years as the new millennium began, and that’s the world you can expect when Hulu’s new comedy PEN15 drops next month. Starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, the Lonely Island–produced series was picked up to series last year and centers on the two as “thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.” Bonus points for an appearance from Laura Kightlinger as an extremely honest mom in the new trailer Hulu released today. Catch the rest when the ten-episode series premieres Friday, February 8.

