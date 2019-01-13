Travis Scott. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Following in the revered footsteps of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Who, and Katy Perry’s dancing shark, the NFL finally confirmed today that Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi will be headlining Super Bowl LII’s Halftime Show in Atlanta. Scott’s involvement comes weeks after it was reported numerous friends and collaborators of the rapper were trying to talk him out of performing, but in a statement released today, Scott said his performance was on the condition the NFL would make a $500,000 donation to his charity of choice — which the organization followed through with.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” he said in a statement. “I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.” The NFL was reportedly scrambling to find performers to pair with Maroon 5 for the gig, owing to Colin Kaepernick’s blacklist status from the league for kneeling in protest of police brutality — everyone from Rihanna to Pink were reported to have declined in solidarity with Kaepernick.