True Detecting True Detective: Let’s Lay Odds on Who the Killer Is

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

True Detective has returned for a belated third season with two episodes that suggested the series is attempting to get back to its roots: strange killings in a rural setting investigated by moody, philosophizing men. The series has never been just about unraveling its central mystery, but it’s not not about that either. And so far the mystery of the Purcell kids — the murdered Will and the maybe-not-murdered Julie — has been pretty intriguing. Do we have enough clues to start guessing might be behind it? Not really! But let’s plunge on recklessly anyway by laying some odds.

Tom Purcell (Scoot McNairy): 10 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

The odds seem long on Tom, both for emotional and logistical reasons. We first see the doomed Purcell kids, Will and Julie, saying good-bye to their father, who sends them off with firm instructions to return by sundown. When they don’t, he seems crushed. What’s more, we never see him leave the house until he grows concerned they’ve gone missing — but we do see multiple shots of the kids riding by other potential killers, including Brett Woodard and some teenage no-goodniks (both discussed below). To make him the killer would requite some unfair play. The closest relative would seem to be the most likely suspect in a case like this. Except he’s probably not. Besides, look at Scoot McNairy’s sweet, mustachioed face. Is that the face of a killer? Let’s move on.

Lucy Purcell (Mamie Gummer): 4 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

Lucy is drunk and angry when she shows up at the Purcell house, but she doesn’t seem especially shocked or sad. Plus, she hasn’t been around much lately and who knows what she’s gotten up to. Then, there’s that whole thing with creepy Cousin Dan staying at the house (more below). Something here seems off. Furthermore, Lucy is a woman and this is True Detective, thus she’s automatically suspicious.

Cousin Dan O’Brien (Michael Graziadei): 2 to 1

Oh man, if Cousin Dan isn’t guilty of killing and kidnapping Lucy and Tom’s kids, he’s definitely guilty of something. We know he stashed Playboys in Will’s room — not a crime, but pretty gross — and it looks like he might have drilled a peephole so he could spy into Lucy’s room, which goes way beyond gross. He does have an alibi, however: He went to a bar then “went home and watched CHiPs.” But there’s a problem: CHiPs aired on Sunday nights in 1980 and the crime took place on a Tuesday. True, he might have been watching a rerun in syndication, and not that week’s new episode, but it still seems a little weak. (For the record, that week’s CHiPs was the fourth-season episode “To Your Health,” in which, per Wikipedia, “Jon and Ponch help a farmer and his sisters, who have had several near-fatal accidents that look like sabotage.” Could this itself be a clue? Hmm…)

Brett Woodard (Michael Greyeyes): 12 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

A Native American veteran who drives around in a go-kart and scavenges trash for a living after driving his wife and kids away, Brett “Trash Man” Woodard would seem like a solid suspect. But Wayne’s gut tells him that’s not the case after the two bond over their experiences in Vietnam. Woodard has troubles, sure, but not those kind of troubles. Besides, he’s the second most obvious suspect, and there’s no way Nic Pizzolatto is going to offer up a mystery that simple.

Freddy Burns (Rhys Wakefield) and the Purple VW Beetle Toughs: 8 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

As for the first most obvious suspects, that would be local teens Freddy Burns and his friends who drive around in a garish purple VW Beetle listening to X and hang around the ranger tower listening to the Stooges. (Say what you will, the kids have good taste in music.) Roland seems more suspicious of them than Wayne, and he really doesn’t like the looks of the Black Sabbath shirt one of them wears. Then there’s Will’s bike, which we see one of them manhandling. None of that looks good but, again, this is all a little too obvious. It also echoes the West Memphis Three case, in which a bunch of metalheads were convicted of killing three boys as part of a satanic ritual. We likely haven’t seen the last of Freddy and the others, but it would also be surprising if they turned out to the bad guys

Ted Lagrange, a.k.a. Robert or Something, a.k.a. The Folksinger Pedophile Guy (Shawn-Caulin Young): 75 to 1

An awful person, but unless Wayne and Roland missed something, he’s not our guy.

Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali), Roland West (Stephen Dorff), Amelia Reardon (Carmen Ejogo): 1,000 to 1

Our central characters are probably not responsible for the crimes, but we can’t rule out some crazy twist.

The Junkyard Fox: 5,000 to 1

“Foxes are predatory vermin, son!” Roland tells Wayne after he stops him from shooting a fox during one of their “Let’s hang out at the dump and shoot rats” outings. He might have been onto something, but this crime seems too complex for even a fox to pull off.

Someone We Haven’t Seen Yet: 2 to 1

True Detective’s third season is slated to run for eight episodes. That’s not a superlong season, but it seems possible we haven’t even met the killer, or killers, yet. Where, for instance, do those creepy dolls come from? There’s a lot we don’t know yet, and creeps we almost certainly have yet to meet.

Eliminated:

• True Criminal producer Elisa Montgomery (Sarah Gadon): She’s too “interested in the intersectionality of marginalized groups within authoritarian and systemic racist structures” to commit that kind of crime. And she probably wasn’t born yet.

• Henry Hays (Ray Fisher): Wayne’s son. Also not born yet.

• Steve McQueen: Dead.