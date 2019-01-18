A Very Simple Guide to True Detective’s Multiple Timelines

Mahershala Ali times three. Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

True Detective’s third season is a story of obsession: Arkansas detective Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) spends decades investigating the crime that changed his life — the murder of a young boy and the disappearance of the boy’s sister — as the HBO drama slips between three separate time periods in 1980, 1990, and 2015. The time jumps can make True Detective difficult to follow, so we’re here to break it all out chronologically after each episode, presenting the key events of the Purcell case in the actual order they happened — so you can make sense of the narrative, and maybe even sniff out the killer’s identity alongside Hays.

1967

Month unknown: Tom Purcell (Scoot McNairy) meets Lucy (Mamie Gummer). Four months after they start dating, Lucy gets pregnant with their son, Will, and the couple quickly marries.

1980

May, date unknown: Dan O’Brien, the uncle of the Purcell children, spends some time sleeping in Will’s room — where he leaves some dirty magazines under the mattress — and Will sleeps on the couch.

October 31: While trick-or-treating on Halloween, Julie Purcell gets a straw doll from … someone. But who?

November 7: The day Steve McQueen died, Will and Julie Purcell leave their home around 4 p.m. to ride their bikes to the playground. Tom tells them to be home by 5:30 p.m. Minutes later, the kids are seen riding their bikes past Freddy Burns (Rhys Wakefield) and a couple of his friends, who are on their way to a nearby tower where local kids hang out.

After sunset that same day, with the children not yet home, Tom Purcell drives around the small town of West Finger to look for them. This initial search occurs before 9 p.m., if later testimony about the teens at the tower is to be believed, as Tom sees them and also spots Brett Woodard, a.k.a. the Trashman, on the road.

Meanwhile that evening, Detectives Wayne Hays and Roland West are shooting rats in an empty lot and driving around when they get a call for a missing persons case on Shoepick Lane.

Within hours, the investigation officially begins at the Purcell home, and Lucy comes home from the bar to find out that her children are missing. Detectives Hays and Roland West (Stephen Dorff) speak to the neighbors.

November 8: After the case hits the news and the search for the Purcells intensifies, Hays and West go to West Finger Public Schools, where they speak to Will’s teacher, Amelia Reardon (Carmen Ejogo).

Hays then questions Freddy Burns, who confirms he saw the Purcells riding their bikes at 4:15 p.m.

Hays and Purcell attempt to question Brett Woodard, but he is not at home. They investigate the trash-strewn residence.

As the search party begins to wrap up for the evening, Hays heads off on his own, finding corn-husk dolls that lead him to the body of Will Purcell.

November 9 to 13: At Will’s funeral, Hays and West interview Dan O’Brien about his relationship with his nephew. Then, during the funeral reception at the Purcell home, Will’s grandmother suggests that Julie may not be Tom’s child.

After a town meeting with the state attorney general, Hays shows a photo of the doll to Amelia Reardon. Amelia shows the doll photo to kids on the playground, noticing Freddy Burns and his buddies acting strange. Then a boy named Mike reveals that Julie had a doll like it on Halloween, a week before she disappeared. Detectives Hays and West question Mike about the doll, piecing together the path the kids followed on Halloween.

West gets a report from the vice squad about Theodore LaGrange, a sex offender who has been acting suspicious and recently relocated not far from West Finger. Hays and West pick up LaGrange, beating him during an illegal interrogation, before learning that he has an alibi.

The Purcell family gets a note about Julie: “Do not worry. Julie is in a good place and safe the children shud laugh do not look let go.”

1990

March, date unknown: After a break-in at a Walgreens pharmacy, fingerprints from the scene are traced back to Julie Purcell.

May 12: Hays is deposed in an Arkansas State Police station, and he learns the Purcell case is officially reopened and the original conviction overturned.

Summer, date unknown: Amelia’s book about the Purcell case, Life and Death and the Harvest Moon, is released.

2015

May 20: Hays is interviewed by Elisa Montgomery (Sarah Gadon), an investigative filmmaker who is making a true-crime series about the Purcell case. During their interview, Elisa raises questions about Julie’s relationship with Tom circa 1990. Wayne also reveals that Amelia died “a few years back.”

After the interview, Wayne goes back to West Finger with his son, Henry (Ray Fisher), invoking more memories of the investigation that still haunts him. Later that night, without any memory of how he got there, Henry visits the site of the Purcell home, which burned down at some prior date.

May, date unknown: The next time Wayne meets with Elisa, she tells him about the national interest in the Purcell case, including websites and fan theories devoted to Will’s murder and Julie’s disappearance.