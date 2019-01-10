UCB to Close East Village Theater Amid Financial Woes

Upright Citizens Brigade. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

UCB East, the East Village outpost of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, will close on February 9, according to an attendee of an all-theater meeting on Wednesday night. The East Village location opened in 2011, following two years of construction and a small amount of neighborhood drama over a sign declaring the name of the venue’s bar: The Hot Chicks Room. However, last month, the organization announced layoffs in an attempt to “streamline our business entities.” In addition to the staff layoffs in December, on Wednesday the theater’s technical director of almost 15 years, Pat Baer, announced on Twitter he will also no longer be employed by UCB after February 9.

According to the meeting attendee, some running shows from UCB East will move to East Village venue SubCulture for the time being, with UCB co-founder Matt Besser emphasizing the need for strong attendance by audiences. The UCB continues to operate a theater in Hell’s Kitchen and an improv and sketch-comedy training center, but its annual improv festival, the Del Close Marathon, has also ended its time in New York.