The Best Part of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue Cover Is All the Dancing

Photo: Courtesy fo Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue dropped Thursday morning, celebrating 25 years of the magazine’s sprawling, three-panel cover image featuring the hottest stars of the day. On this year’s cover: Chadwick Boseman, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Nicholas Hoult, Rami Malek, Regina King, Yalitza Aparicio, John David Washington, Henry Golding, Elizabeth Debicki, and Tessa Thompson. Yes, VF’s Hollywood Issue cover is a win for inclusion, Oscar campaigns (Regina King’s specifically), and people who still somehow think there is hope for Ronan and Chalamet to date (ya’ll need Jesus and Google). It is also a win for dancing: A behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot — shot by famed cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki — gives us plenty of footage of the cover stars dancing. Black Panther’s Boseman busted a move, but feast your eyes on Sorry to Bother You’s Thompson grooving with BlacKkKlansman star Washington:

Yes, and because we serve a merciful content god, here’s a little more:

This gif of Tessa Thompson and John David Washington looks like a romantic comedy about a couple who met crashing weddings and love to cause a dramatic scene and maybe even leave early with a leather carry-on full of expensive desserts! This is the romantic comedy we need. Thank you, Vanity Fair, for your service.