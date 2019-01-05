Video Emerges of Drake Kissing Underage Girl On Stage

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Video from a Drake concert has come to light on Twitter, in which the rapper kisses and fondles a 17-year-old girl on stage. The unnamed woman is brought on stage, then Drake kisses her neck. “Told you I like you hair, right?” he asks. “What is it, Herbal Essences?” referring to the brand whose commercials feature women screaming orgasmically about their hair. He then pulls her shirt aside and kisses her neck. After she tells him she’s 17, Drake asks how she can be so thick and underage. “I can’t go to jail yet, man!” he screams, to the cheers of the crowd. Drake then kisses her more times on her face and cheeks, in a more chaste fashion. “I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun,” he says. “I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.” The clip is generating backlash online, drawing comparisons to the R. Kelly documentary that aired this week. The incident points to an industry-wide problem, a casual disregard for the well being of underage fans.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019