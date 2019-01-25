Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Now that we’re double-checking, MTV does not specifically say that you can’t win the hearts of both Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino on their new upcoming dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. So, time to shoot for the moon, ladies. Play your cards right and you could be taking home two husbands for the price of one.

According to a network announcement released Friday, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars’ spin-off will entreat 20 women to compete for the pair’s affections, Bachelor-style, but with a fun Jersey twist: Vinny and Pauly D must also compete to win over their lady contestants. Double Shot at Love will premiere sometime later this year, meaning cabs are almost here… to drive you down the aisle to finally meet your two gorgeous grooms.