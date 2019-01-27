what a duo

Dive In With Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Performing ‘Shallow’ Live for the First Time

Not that they had to seal the deal to be the Oscars’ frontrunner for Best Original Song or anything. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, co-stars and compliment givers of A Star Is Born, blew off some beautiful sonic steam after Cooper was snubbed for Best Director by reuniting at Gaga’s Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. Cooper’s appearance came as a surprise to the euphoric audience, and the duo, obviously, sung the film’s smash hit “Shallow” — the first time they ever performed it live. That husky Jackson Maine voice! That haunting vulnerability of Ally! Consider this a warm-up for whatever “unorthodox” performance they have planned for Oscars night.

