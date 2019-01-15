Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer: Peter Parker Does a Eurotrip

Half the Marvel universe, including Peter Parker, disappeared at the end of Infinity War, but that is not going to stop him from going on a Eurotrip. Pretending as if nothing terrible has happened, Marvel has released the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finds Peter on a trip to Europe with his friends, including Zendaya’s still very woke version of Mary Jane, which is interrupted by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal’s armor-clad Mysterio. Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out July 5, after Captain Marvel, which comes out March 8. Maybe that one will help clear up this whole Snap business.