The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum features three dogs and a horse. If we got to John Wick 6, would Keanu just be commanding a whole army of adorable animals? Never say never! For now, though, it’s still John and his guns (and Halle Berry) against the world. He’s got a massive bounty on his head and the dark syndicate The High Table trying to kill him. He broke the assassin rules, and now every assassin wants a piece of that sweet reward for putting down the world’s most enjoyable invincible killing machine. This time around there’s also Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, a very Villainess-looking fight scene on motorcycles, and an incredible use of “The Impossible Dream.” John Wick returns to kill again on May 17.