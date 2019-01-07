The first original documentary from the horror streaming service Shudder will take you deep into the history of Black horror. Based on the book of the same name by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, who also served as an executive producer, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror is “a documentary about the way the horror genre has found itself addressing matters of Black Americans and race, told by those a part of building the branch from the genre’s roots and those of us taking notes,” wrote Ashlee Blackwell, who runs the site Graveyard Shift Sisters and acted as both a producer and co-writer on Horror Noire, at Birth.Movies.Death.

The film, which was directed by Xavier Burgin and debuts on February 7 on Shudder, will delve into a century of horror cinema and feature interviews with Jordan Peele, Tony Todd, Dr. Coleman, Tales From The Hood director Rusty Cundieff and more. Noire is additionally executive produced by author and teacher Tananarive Due and Fangoria Editor-in-Chief Phil Noble Jr.