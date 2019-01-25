The Death and Live of John F. Donovan is finally making its way to a theatrical release after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and existing as an idea for what feels like a lifetime. From writer and director Xavier Dolan, Donovan centers on a young boy named Rupert (Jacob Tremblay) who becomes pen pals with a Hollywood star (Kit Harrington). No one believes the boy when he says he’s exchanging letters with a big celebrity, not even his mom (Natalie Portman), but the correspondence has a big impact on both of their lives. “This is about us as a society, what we want, what we seek,” says grown up Rupert (Ben Schnetzer) to someone who looks like a journalist (Thandie Newton). There’s also Susan Sarandon, Michael Gambon, Kathy Bates, and Schitt’s Creek’s own Emily Hampshire, but there is sadly no Jessica Chastain, because Dolan had to cut her part from the film. Yeah, that’s a lot, so just watch the trailer above.

Related