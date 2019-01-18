Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

As of Friday, Wendy Williams will be taking a “necessary, extended break” from The Wendy Williams Show due to medical problems, reportedly stemming in part from complications from Graves’ disease. “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment,” says the statement posted to Twitter. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Williams revealed her diagnosis with the auto-immune thyroid disorder in February 2018, leading to a three-week hiatus to mend from the illness. Last month, viewers expressed concern after the Wendy host slurred her words during an on-camera interview with New York hip hop group The Lox. Williams addressed the interview afterward on Instagram, citing the same hairline fracture as above.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar,” she wrote. “I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being.” Williams has been on hiatus since December. The Wendy Williams Show will continuing air reruns next week, before returning with “a variety of hosts” in Wendy’s stead the week of January 28.