Heidi Schreck. Photo: Joan Marcus

A Broadway season stuffed with plays is getting a very exciting new addition. What the Constitution Means to Me, in which playwright and star Heidi Schreck re-creates the lectures she gave on the Constitution for scholarship money as a teenager, will transfer to the Helen Hayes Theater, previously home to Torch Song, this spring. It will start performances March 14, open March 31, and run through June 9. What the Constitution Means to Me previously played at the New York Theatre Workshop and then the Greenwich House Theater last fall to rapturous reviews, among them from New York’s Sara Holdren, who named it her No. 1 theatrical event of the year. “Schreck accesses the political through the deeply personal,” Holdren wrote. “Weaving history and powerful research together with stories of her own family, her own pain, and her own hard questions in an attempt to get at the heart of where we are as a nation and how we got here.” Not that that doesn’t already happen in the Pretty Woman musical.