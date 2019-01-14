RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, Episode 5: We Have Thoughts

Photo: Logo/VH1

What The Tuck?, still the first and only RuPaul’s Drag Race podcast, is infiltrated this week by the hosts of another upstart podcast Joel and Nicole’s fans might have heard of — that’s right, Willam and Alaska of the Race Chaser podcast (and, oh yeah, a little show called RuPaul’s Drag Race). Willam and Alaska join co-hosts Joel Kim Booster and Nicole Byer — who’s been located following her mysterious disappearance last week — to discuss, dissect, and disseminate the stand-up shenanigans in this week’s “Roast in Peace” episode of All Stars (and maybe spill a few gallons of behind-the-scenes tea while they’re at it).

Will this panel consisting of two drag queens and two stand-ups find some things to critique in a drag queen stand-up challenge? Oh, they might, but first the group has to determine whether shenanigans were at play with this week’s non-elimination. Then it’s on to the roast and a discussion of the (very few) jokes that flew and the (many) ones that fell flat as the All Stars roasted the one and only Lady Bunny on the occasion of her mock death, and demonstrated once again the Drag Race truism that being funny in the moment doesn’t always translate to being funny in a stand-up setting.

Make sure you subscribe to What the Tuck for new episodes following each new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Follow Joel (@ihatejoelkim) and Nicole (@nicolebyer) on Twitter and Instagram, and remember: No tagging!