Where to Stream This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

Photo: Fox Searchlight/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

There is no reason to worry about FOMOM. That’s the phrase Vulture obviously just coined for “fear of missing outstanding movies,” after the nominees were announced this morning for the 91st Academy Awards. Mostly because a bunch of films are already available to stream or rent on various legal websites, which means you don’t have to shell out $19 and illicitly sneak snacks into your perpetually damp Regal Cinemas. Before the Oscars airs on February 24 without a host, here’s every movie you can watch in the comfort of your abode.

Roma

Ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Streaming on: Netflix

Vulture’s coverage includes … the significance of the movies that pop up in the film, the real story behind Professor Zovek, and how an unknown preschool teacher got cast in the leading role.

A Star Is Born

Eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Song.

Streaming on: Vudu

Vulture’s coverage includes … an interview with the songwriter behind all of those bops, how the media would’ve covered the events, how Bradley Cooper looked so hot, and a whole lot of compliments.

BlacKkKlansman

Six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … a Spike Lee film ranking, why it’s required viewing for Jews, and a profile of John David Washington.

Black Panther

Seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

Streaming on: Netflix

Vulture’s coverage includes … the costumer designer breaking down the most iconic looks, a ranking of the supporting characters, how Killmonger’s arc was created, the thirstiest moments, an explainer of the post-credits scene, and how its success will change Hollywood’s conventional wisdom on black movies.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … its chaotic journey to the big screen and a defense of the music biopic.

Cold War

Three nominations, including Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … an interview with director Pawel Pawlikowski, the backstories of the film’s song choices, and a profile of the leading lady, Joanna Kulig.

Isle of Dogs

Two nominations, for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score.

Streaming on: HBO, Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … dogs reviewing the movie, a ranking of every Wes Anderson film, and what it’s like to watch Isle of Dogs as a Japanese speaker.

First Reformed

One nomination, for Best Original Screenplay.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … a long chat with Ethan Hawke, how Cedric the Entertainer became involved, and an analysis of the ending.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Three nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design.

Streaming on: Netflix

Vulture’s coverage includes … an interview with leading man Tim Blake Nelson, a close look into the Coen brothers’ long-standing love of Westerns, and how the wildest gun stunts were pulled off.

Incredibles 2

One nomination, for Best Animated Feature Film.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … Samuel J. Jackson talking about his voice work, a guide to the new superheroes, and director Brad Bird on why he wanted to do a sequel.

A Quiet Place

One nomination, for Best Sound Editing.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … how it defied all odds to become a blockbuster, a spooky John Krasinski profile, a close read into the infamous nail scene, and an inquiry into why the characters never wore socks.

RBG

Two nominations, for Best Documentary Feature and Best Original Song.

Streaming on: Hulu, Amazon Prime

Vulture’s coverage includes … a fawning review.

Avengers: Infinity War

One nomination, for Best Visual Effects.

Streaming on: Netflix

Vulture’s coverage includes … our biggest questions about the ending, the backstory of how all the superheros were split up, a primer for new Marvel viewers, and the all-important debate on whether Thanos is hot.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

One nomination, for Best Visual Effects.

Streaming on: Netflix

Vulture’s coverage includes … in praise of the new droid, a hunt for every Easter egg, the story behind that great cameo, an analysis of its underperformance at the box office, and a ranking of every Ron Howard movie.

Documentary Shorts

Three of the nominees in this category are also streamable. And are, indeed, short! A Night at the Garden is over at PBS; End Game is available on Netflix; and Black Sheep can be viewed thanks to an exclusive at The Guardian.