Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Much to the shock and sadness of Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory will be concluding its astronomically popular run later this year after 12 seasons, a decision that was due to Jim Parsons’ request to leave the sitcom when his contact expired. The final season has since been chugging along in normal fashion, teasing some happy endings for the perpetually unlucky-in-love-and-life Raj and Stuart, with Parsons now weighing in on what influenced his decision to depart the show. This isn’t exactly rocket science: His creative fulfillment just wasn’t being met anymore, especially when you factor in all of the Broadway plays and acclaimed dramas he’s been doing on the side.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” he told EW in a new interview. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.” He continued, ready to squeeze in a solid t-shirt burn:

I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what’s next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.

We have a few months until we say goodbye to Sheldon and co. for good, so start brushing up on those “Soft Kitty” melodies in the meantime.