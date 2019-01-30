You Casts Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti As the Very Los Angeles ‘Love Quinn’

Victoria Pedretti. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

You, the Lifetime stalker series turned Netflix hit, is moving to Los Angeles in its second season, which will probably give Penn Badgley the opportunity to complain about “the industry” and drown someone with green juice. Plus, Badgley’s stalker Joe is going to meet a new woman. Netflix has cast The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn (what a You name), “an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store.” “Love is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life,” Netflix said in a release. “She is also tending to a deep grief — and when she meets Joe Goldberg, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.” Could Joe have one healthy relationship in his life for once? Probably not! But you never know.

You’s second season will include material from author Caroline Kepnes’s sequel to the novel You, Heavenly Bodies, in which Joe moves to Los Angeles. “Love embodies the best of Los Angeles,” showrunner Sera Gamble told EW. “Joe is not moving to LA because he f–king loves the West Coast. He’s a New Yorker and he has bought the party line on how terrible L.A. is and when he gets here, very little dissuades him from his initial opinion … She’s a Los Angeles native. She has really absorbed the best of the city and she’s really artistic with the way that she lives her life.” That doesn’t mean the West Coast lifestyle will soften Joe too much, though, Gamble also told Vulture that in season two, “He’s doing some pretty crazy shit.”