Green Book Is the ‘Best Movie for Grownups’ of 2018, According to the AARP

Last year, our Mark Harris asked a pressing question: “Who was Green Book for?” And last night, at its 18th annual “Movies for Grownups Awards,” the AARP answered: It’s for grown-ups, silly! The magazine awarded Peter Farrelly’s movie the top prize, anointing it the “Best Movie for Grownups” of 2018.
The story of Don Shirley and Tony “Lip” Vallelonga had a slow start at the box office last year. Still, the awards-giving-gods (a.k.a. the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Producers Guild, the filmmakers and academics of the National Board of Review, and now the AARP) can’t seem to stop heaping it with accolades, even in the midst of controversy.
At the AARP’s awards, Green Book beat out A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Roma to take home the top prize. Viggo Mortensen took home Best Actor for Green Book, and to the shock of probably no one, Glenn Close continued her cleanup and took home Best Actress for The Wife for the eighth time this awards season. The aptly named Best Intergenerational Film went to Mary Poppins Returns.
The awards were presented last night, and the taped ceremony will air on February 15. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Green Book
Best Actress
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Best Actor
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench (All Is True)
Best Supporting Actor
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Director
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Best Screenwriter
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Ensemble
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Grownup Love Story
What They Had
Best Intergenerational Film
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Time Capsule
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Documentary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Foreign Film
Roma (Mexico)