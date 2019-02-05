Green Book Is the ‘Best Movie for Grownups’ of 2018, According to the AARP

Glenn Close won Best Actress and Richard E. Grant won Best Supporting Actor. Photo: Vulture and Getty Images

Last year, our Mark Harris asked a pressing question: “Who was Green Book for?” And last night, at its 18th annual “Movies for Grownups Awards,” the AARP answered: It’s for grown-ups, silly! The magazine awarded Peter Farrelly’s movie the top prize, anointing it the “Best Movie for Grownups” of 2018.

The story of Don Shirley and Tony “Lip” Vallelonga had a slow start at the box office last year. Still, the awards-giving-gods (a.k.a. the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Producers Guild, the filmmakers and academics of the National Board of Review, and now the AARP) can’t seem to stop heaping it with accolades, even in the midst of controversy.

At the AARP’s awards, Green Book beat out A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Roma to take home the top prize. Viggo Mortensen took home Best Actor for Green Book, and to the shock of probably no one, Glenn Close continued her cleanup and took home Best Actress for The Wife for the eighth time this awards season. The aptly named Best Intergenerational Film went to Mary Poppins Returns.

The awards were presented last night, and the taped ceremony will air on February 15. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Green Book

Best Actress

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Best Actor

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench (All Is True)

Best Supporting Actor

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Director

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Best Screenwriter

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Ensemble

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Grownup Love Story

What They Had

Best Intergenerational Film

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Time Capsule

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best Foreign Film

Roma (Mexico)