Alfonso Cuarón Gets One Step Closer to Oscars Glory With DGA Awards Win

Photo: Image by Alfonso Cuarón/Image by Alfonso Cuarón

Netflix is surely one very happy streaming company thanks to the results of the Directors Guild of America Awards, with Alfonso Cuarón narrowly beating out some stiff competition to win the Feature Film honor for his Mexican class drama Roma — defeating A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper, Green Book’s Peter Farrelly, BlacKkKlansman’s Spike Lee, and Vice’s Adam McKay. Also earning the coveted First-Time Feature Film Award was none other than Eighth Grade’s Bo Burnham, whose dramedy poignantly captured the middle school experience for an awkward teenage girl. Adam McKay, meanwhile, earned the Dramatic Series award for his work on Succession, while newbie director Bill Hader won the Comedic Series award for Barry. Read all of the DGA winners and nominees below, as the big Oscars evening continues to inch closer.

Feature Film

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

First-Time Feature Film

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman, A Private War

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Documentary Feature

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Betsy West and Julie Cohen, RBG

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo

Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark for “Reparations”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland for “Paean to the People”

Chris Long, The Americans for “START”

Adam McKay, Succession for “Celebration”

Daina Reid, The Handmaid’s Tale, for “Holly”

Comedic Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta for “FUBU”

Bill Hader, Barry for “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Hiro Murai, Atlanta for “Teddy Perkins”

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for “All Alone”

Movie for Television or Limited Series

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Maniac

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jean-Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects

Regularly Scheduled Programming for Variety, Talk, News, or Sports

Paul G. Casey, Real Time with Bill Maher for “#1633”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer, Who Is America? for “Episode 102”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for “#480”

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live for “Host Adam Driver/Musical Guest Kanye West”

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for “Italian Election”

Special for Variety, Talk, News, or Sports

Louis J. Horvitz, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Tim Mancinelli and Glenn Clements, The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Beth McCarthy-Miller, Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Glenn Weiss, the 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Reality Program

Neil P. DeGroot, Better Late Than Never for “How Do You Say Roots in German?”

Eytan Keller, Iron Chef Gauntlet for “Episode 201”

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior for “Miami City Qualifiers”

Russell Norman, The Final Table for “Japan”

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race for “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure

Children’s Program

Allan Arkush, A Series of Unfortunate Events for “The Hostile Hospital: Part 1”

Jack Jameson, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Greg Mottola, The Dangerous Book for Boys for “How to Walk on the Moon”

Barry Sonnenfeld, A Series of Unfortunate Events for “The Vile Village: Part 1”

Bo Welch, A Series of Unfortunate Events for “The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1”